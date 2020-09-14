Jaden Smith putting dating rumors about Sofia Richie to rest

This weekend Jaden Smith was caught snuggling up with model Sofia Richie in Malibu Beach over the Labor Day weekend. The two were spotted together holding hands and had spent all day together.

In an interview with Ryan Seacrest, the 22-year-old young rapper wanted to set the record straight about the relationship.

“You know, I actually don’t look at the internet, so I didn’t see that,” said the Jaden. “Me and Sophia have been friends for like 10 years. We’ve been going to the beach pretty consistently for 10 years too.”