null: nullpx
EN VIVO

J. Cole just dropped the never seen before 'Fire Squad' video on the 6th anniversary of '2014 Forest Hill Drive' album

Dec 9, 2020 – 04:25 PM EST
New!

Press here to react

React
Comparte

In celebration of J. Cole's sixth anniversary of his album 2014 Forest Hill Drive, the rapper just released the video to the sixth track on the album, "Fire Squad".

Cole explained in a Tweet saying that "a bunch of J Cole videos got deleted way back and today [we're] getting them all back up. And because it's the anniversary #FHD [here's] the world premiere of the never before released video for 'Fire Squad' Happy Holidays!"

WARNING: This video contains explicit language - viewer discretion advised.

React
Comparte
Advertisement
GRATIS: Los canales en línea + populares de Univision App
Uforia: La selección de videos latinos + movidos
DIGITAL CHANNEL

Uforia: La selección de videos latinos + movidos

Despierta América: Despierta al mejor entretenimiento y las últimas noticias
DIGITAL CHANNEL

Despierta América: Despierta al mejor entretenimiento y las últimas noticias

Delicioso: Satisface tus fantasías culinarias con recetas deliciosas
DIGITAL CHANNEL

Delicioso: Satisface tus fantasías culinarias con recetas deliciosas

Horóscopos: Los astros predicen que...
DIGITAL CHANNEL

Horóscopos: Los astros predicen que...

Default

Default