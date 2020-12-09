J. Cole just dropped the never seen before 'Fire Squad' video on the 6th anniversary of '2014 Forest Hill Drive' album
By: Univision,Dec 9, 2020 – 04:25 PM EST
React
New!
Press here to react
Comparte
In celebration of J. Cole's sixth anniversary of his album 2014 Forest Hill Drive, the rapper just released the video to the sixth track on the album, "Fire Squad".
Cole explained in a Tweet saying that "a bunch of J Cole videos got deleted way back and today [we're] getting them all back up. And because it's the anniversary #FHD [here's] the world premiere of the never before released video for 'Fire Squad' Happy Holidays!"
WARNING: This video contains explicit language - viewer discretion advised.
React
Comparte