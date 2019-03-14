J Balvin performed at Uforia SxSW

J Balvin made a special appearance in Austin, Texas for the Uforia Latin Showcase at South by SouthWest (SxSW).

The Reggaeton artist made an appearance wearing a neon colored vest with his signature shades and had brought his 29-foot tall "V-Rex" with him

The 33-year-old Latin artist performed his hit songs such as "Mi Gente" , "I Like It", "No Es Justo", "Sensualidad" and "X" at the outdoor concert in front of hundreds of fans.



Uforia was at SxSW promoting their partnership with Napster on their new Uforia Music streaming app which is now available for download for both iPhone and Android devices.