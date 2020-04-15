IRS launches stimulus check tracker tool

Everyone pretty much has this question on their mind... when am I getting my stimulus check?

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) launched a website that will allow people to see where their economic stimulus money is.

That site will let you check your payment status, confirm your payment type whether it is direct deposit or check. Allow you to enter your bank account information for direct deposit. If you don't have a direct deposit set up, you can update your mailing address to get a paper check in the mail.

The IRS will use information from either your 2018 or 2019 tax return. If you haven't received anything, use the online tool to check the status.

For those that did not file a 2018 or 2019 federal tax return because your gross income was under $12,000 or $24,400 for married couples, people that have no income or weren't required to fill out a tax return can enter payment information online.