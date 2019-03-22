Inside Justin Bieber's new $8.5 million home

Justin Bieber is showing off his Beverly Hills Monterey Colonial style home that was built in 1932 and had been recently renovated by Charles Infante.

The 6,100 square foot mansion has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a library, a wet bar, and a home theater to watch those big Hollywood flicks. There's a bar / lounge area that was inspired by the Beverly Hills Hotel outfitted with banana leaf print wallpaper.

Outside includes a fire pit, cabana those can dream of, a zero-edge swimming pool and an area where guests can enter from the front courtyard that has olive trees and a fire pit.