Iggy Azalea tells the world the name of her baby boy
Univision,Jul 16, 2020 – 02:13 PM EDT
Earlier this year, Australian rapper introduced the name of her baby boy to the world.
Her son's name Onyx and Iggy's real name is Amethyst. The father is Playboi Carti who had purchased a $400,000 Rolls-Royce Cullinan to transport their son.
Onyx had made his first public appearance with his mother Iggy at the Los Angeles airport earlier this week. His face was shielded from paparazzi.
