Iggy Azalea announces she has a son

The "Fancy" rapper Iggy Azalea just announced she has a son. She took to Instagram stories to make the announcement to her fans on becoming a mother.

“I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more times passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world,” said Iggy.

Iggy didn't share much in detail about her son such as the name, but she said she wanted to make it clear that he isn't a secret and she loves him beyond words can describe.

While she didn't mention but Playboi Carti is the father. Iggy's son was born late April and explained why they bought a $400,000 family SUV to transport their child.

It has been reported that both Iggy and Carti live together in the Atlanta suburb of Buckhead and have kept their relationship hush, hush for the meantime. Back in July, Iggy was spotted wearing a $35,000 diamond ring.