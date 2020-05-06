Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti welcome new baby into the world

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti had recently made a new $400,000 car purchase for their son. 23-year-old Playboi had their 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan delivered to their Georgia home for an extra $10,000. They both agreed on the new ride because it provided plenty of room for a baby car seat.

Both Iggy and Playboi have been together for about two years. They met while on tour back in 2018 before moving into a rental home near Atlanta. They both had kept their relationship off of social media and rarely appear in any photos together. Back in July 2019, engagement rumors were sparked when Iggy was sporting a $35,000 diamond ring.