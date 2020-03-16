Idris Elba tested positive for coronavirus

Actor Iris Elba has been tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus). The star had recorded a video message to his family, friends and fans about the seriousness of the illness and to stay home.

So far he is feeling ok and not showing any signs of symptom. Elba had signed off asking people to "stay positive and don't freak out."

It is imparative to practice social distancing meaning keep 6 feet away from anyone. We must be vigillant as a community to help reduce or stop the spread of the virus. Anyone can be a carrier of the disease and the coronavirus can be deadly to those with weaken immune systems and the elderly.