Ice Cube pays his respects to Tommy 'Tiny' Lister

Actor and rapper Ice Cube paid a tribute to his on set pal Tommy "Tiny" Lister Jr.. Lister was coined as "America's favorite bully" and had a good time terrifying people on and off camera. Ice describes the 62-year-old with a big smile and laugh, being a good dude at heart."



Lister was found dead in his home on Thursday. He complained to his manager that he felt sick a week ago. His manager Cindy Cowan recalled that his symptoms "got really bad, really quick." He couldn't breathe and had felt very weak. The symptoms that were described to be from COVID-19 but aren't yet confirmed by the medical examiner.

Lister was well known for playing the role of Deebo in the Friday film franchise alongside Ice Cube. He had also made an appearance with Hulk Hogan in the WWE film "No Holds Barred."

Last weekend, Lister was to have gone to a set for a new movie, he called to cancel due to feeling ill, said his manager.

"Tiny doesn't miss movies; he took it very seriously." said Cowan.

Cowan's assistant went to Lister's residence in Marina del Rey, CA with some vitamins and antibiotics and to check in but there was no answer. Family members and friends started calling Wednesday night in concern, but the calls went unanswered.

The following day, a friend had paid a visit to Lister's house and immediately called the police when no one answered the door. Police showed up to do a welfare check on Lister, as the deputies entered the home, they found him dead.

"Mr. Lister's death appears to be of natural causes but will ultimately be determined by the Office of Medical Examiner-Coroner," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.