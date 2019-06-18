Ice Cube bringing BIG3 to San Antonio

BIG 3 basketball is coming to San Antonio on August 18th. 98.5 The Beat has your tickets for free. All you have to do is listen out for the Beat Buzzer to sound off. Once you hear it, be caller 8 at 1-844-440-0985 to win.

It's a professional 3-on-3 basketball league with 12 teams that play each other on a half court for a single period of 10 minutes. Each team recieves two timeouts; one 60 second and one 30 second per half. Halftime is when the first team hits 30 points. The shot clock runs for 14 seconds as opposed in the NBA for 12. Winner is declared once a team reaches 60 points with the win-by-two rule in effect. Oh yeah, did we mention there's a four-point shot if a player makes a shot within the 4-point circle. There's no personal fouls in this game, just fouls are credited to the team. Once a team reaches five found in a half, all additional fouls are two free throws and the ball to the opposing team.