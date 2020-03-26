Houston rapper Scarface tests positive for COVID-19

Brad Jordan or known better as rapper Scarface just revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Willie D's YouTube channel.

"You need to relay and convey that message to everybody that this (stuff) is not fake," Jordan told Willie D in the interview. "It is not fake."

Jordan said that a few weeks ago he felt an itch in his throat and took some medication. A few days later he developed a fever up to 103 degrees. That is when he went to the emergency room. He was treated and released but said that he didn't feel better and went back to the ER a few days after then was tested for coronavirus.

Jordan recalled his struggle to breathe. "It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest."

"This whole three weeks has been an ordeal," Jordan said. "It's the craziest (stuff) I've ever seen in my life. I've been to the point where I felt I was gonna die."

Jordan said that he is feeling better but said "I'm not all the ways out of the woods yet."

WARNING: This video contains explicit language.



