Hospital workers stop and clap for custodians
Let's do this across America!
Univision,Apr 1, 2020 – 11:27 AM EDT
Healthcare workers are getting praise all over the world but unfortunately not so for the hard working custodians that also help in efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.
A week ago, doctors and healthcare workers at Hospital Sant Joan de Déu Barcelona in Spain had surprised the hospital's janitorial staff with a round of applause.
The video was shared via the hospital account on Twitter and made it's rounds in positive news.
The caption that was in spanish reads: "Today we want to thank the cleaning, security, kitchen, infrastructures staff, that is, all non-healthcare professionals who continue to perform their tasks in exceptional circumstances due to # COVID19 A well-deserved applause 👏"