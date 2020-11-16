Hip-hop community sends Jeremih their well wishes for a full recovery from COVID-19

It was reported that Jeremih is not doing too well and fighting for his life according to TMZ. He was admitted to the ICU for COVID-19 and is currently on a ventilator in a Chicago hospital due. The hip-hop community joined together to wish the 33-year-old rapper who was born as Jeremy Phillip Felton their best wishes in recovery.

It's not certain on when the rapper was admitted to the hospital or how long he had the virus but his close friend 50 Cent said that he is not doing too well. On Sunday, 50 updated fans who are keeping an eye on the situation has said that he is doing a little better and was responsive.

