Hip-hop community remembers Nipsey Hussle

Sunday had quickly turned somber when the world learned about the death of Nipsey Hussle.

The 33-year-old rapper had been shot 6 times right outside of his South Los Angeles Marathon Clothing shop.

The Grammy-award nominated rapper was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Two other men who were struck by gunfire are in serious condition.

The Los Angeles Police are looking for the suspect who remains at large.

Twitter shows that Hussle posted "Having strong enemies is a blessing." right before he got shot.



The hip-hop community sends their disbelief and condolences via social media.















