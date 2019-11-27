Hip Hop artists giveaway turkey meals for Thanksgiving

The holidays are a special time to give back to the community and members of the hip hop community are doing just that in their hometown.

Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian-West and her sister Kourtney took a little trip to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to give back to the community. They packed over 100 meals and handed them out personally to people who needed them.



“We genuinely appreciate the Kardashian Jenner family for providing Thanksgiving meals to more than 100 families that face food insecurity in our community, for volunteering to distribute the food personally and for raising valuable awareness for our mission to end hunger in Los Angeles County,” said Roger Castle, Chief Development Officer at the food bank.

In Detroit, MI, rapper Big Sean was giving back along with the Sean Anderson Foundation he owns giving out food to families in need.

“Somebody asked me, ‘How does it feel to see such a long line outside?’ and I’m like, ‘It’s not a line for a concert. It’s a line because they’re families in need.’ So, hopefully this inspires people to want to give back more,” Sean tells WDIV Local 4.



In Stone Mountain, GA, rapper 21 Savage gave back to his community sporting a red apron and handing out over 300 hot Thanksgiving dinner meals to families at the YMCA. The rapper didn't do it alone though, he had his mother right by his side along with some of his friends and family. The event was held by Leading By Example Foundation that the rapper founded.



T.I had participated in his 14th annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway in Atlanta at the C.T. Martin Nataroium and Recreation Center along with Atlanta's Mayor Keisha Mottoms and city councilmember Andrea Boone.



Megan Thee Stallion hopped off of her plane and made a B line straight to the Houston Food Bank to give away over 1,000 turkeys to families in Houston.



In the town of Tupelo Mississippi, Slim Jxmmi of Rae Sremmurd helped handout more than 1,000 turkeys Tuesday afternoon.