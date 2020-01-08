Hip-hop and Reggaeton powerhouses featured on "Bad Boys for Life" soundtrack
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence celebrate their third installment of their Bad Boys franchise. Executive producer DJ Khaled was appointed to make the official soundtrack of the film happen. 10 tracks on the "Bad Boys for Life" soundtrack have sounds from the biggest hip-hop stars that include Meek Mill, Pitbull, City Girls, Lil Jon, Rick Ross, DJ Durel, Buju Banton, Bryson Tiller, Quavo, Rich the Kid and Will Smith's very own son Jaden Smith is featured.
The album also has collaborations from Latin artists such as the Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin RITMO (Bad Boys for Life), Farruko with Meek Mill in Uptown II and Muévelo with Nicky Jam and Daddy Yankee featuring a sample from Ini Kamoze's "Here Comes the Hotstepper."
1. “Uptown II” – Meek Mill (feat. Farruko)
2. “Money Fight”- City Girls
3. “RITMO (Bad Boys for Life)” – The Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin
4. “Future Bright” – Rick Ross (feat. Bryson Tiller)
5. “Bad Moves” – DJ Durel (feat. Quavo & Rich the Kid)
6. “Muévelo”- Nicky Jam & Daddy Yankee
7. “Damn I Love Miami”- Pitbull x Lil Jon
8. “The Hottest” – Jaden Smith
9. “Murda She Wrote” – Buju Banton
10. “RITMO (Bad Boys for Life) (Remix)” – The Black Eyed Peas, J Balvin & Jaden Smith