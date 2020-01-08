Hip-hop and Reggaeton powerhouses featured on "Bad Boys for Life" soundtrack

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence celebrate their third installment of their Bad Boys franchise. Executive producer DJ Khaled was appointed to make the official soundtrack of the film happen. 10 tracks on the "Bad Boys for Life" soundtrack have sounds from the biggest hip-hop stars that include Meek Mill, Pitbull, City Girls, Lil Jon, Rick Ross, DJ Durel, Buju Banton, Bryson Tiller, Quavo, Rich the Kid and Will Smith's very own son Jaden Smith is featured.