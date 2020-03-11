Harvey Weinstein to get 23 years in prison

67-year-old movie mogul Harvey Weinstien had just recieved a sentence of 23-years in prison.

Weinstien faced a judge on Wednesday at his sentencing with several of his accusers, including women that had testified against him were present in the court as well.

"I have great remorse for all of you. I have great remorse for all women." said Weinstein addressing his accusers briefly in the courtroom. "I think men are confused about all of this ... this feeling of thousands of men and women who are losing due process, I'm worried about this country. This is not the right atmosphere in the United States of America." continued Weinstien.

"If I had to do a lot of things over I would care less about movies and more about my children and my family."

To admin, Weinstein mentioned he was unfaithful to both his ex-wives and had apologized to them.

The lawyers of Weinstien begged for mercy this week asking for a 5-year sentence among other things. They brought up that he had no criminal record and his life as well as his career had already been destroyed.

On top of that Weinstein's legal team brought up major contributions he had made including the donation to the 9/11 fund for firefighters and police officers. But all of that didn't give any sympathy to the final decision.

In poor health, Weinstein is facing a lifetime behind bards where it'll be his final resting place.