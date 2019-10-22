Harvard University to honor Queen Latifah
There's a big announcement out of Harvard University. On Tuesday, Queen Latifah along with six other honorees will be receiving the W.E.B. Du Bois medal. Specifically, the Grammy winning singer and Emmy award winning actress will be getting the award for her contributions to black history and culture inside the Sander's Theater at Harvard's campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
The award is named after Du Bois who is a writer, editor, scholar and a civil rights pioneer who became the first black student to earn a doctorate in 1895 from Harvard.
Elizabeth Alexander - poet and educator
Lonnie Bunch III - Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution
Rita Dove - poet
Shelia Johnson - Co-founder of Black Entertainment Television
Kerry James Marshall - artist
Robert Smith - Founder and chairman and C.E.O. of Vista Equity Partners
Congratulations!