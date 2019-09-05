Harley Quinn is back with a new trailer
Birds of Prey drops February 2020
Univision,Sep 5, 2019 – 4:24 PM EDT
With how the intro to the trailer goes with red balloons floating, you'd think that the film is in connection with horror flick IT. Harley Quinn clears the air when she says she's sick of clowns. Does that mean the Joker too? Is he really a clown?
Anyways, the trailer goes into some of the action shots that we are known to see in DC Comic films. Check out the trailer below for the flick that drops in February 2020.