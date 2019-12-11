GTA V adds a new radio station to game

In the video game Grand Theft Auto V, there's plenty of radio stations to choose from about every genre of music possible. Now Rockstar Games are adding a new station called iFruit Radio, a parody of Apple Music and the iPhone.

The radio show will be hosted by rapper Danny Brown with co-hosts Skepta and will go heavy on UK music: J Hus, D-Block Europe, Headie One, D Double E, and the likes of U.S. rappers DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls, Young Thug, Travis Scott, and many others.



The first update launches on December 12, 2019 and will be updated as time goes on.

Check out the tracklist here: