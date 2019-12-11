GTA V adds a new radio station to game
In the video game Grand Theft Auto V, there's plenty of radio stations to choose from about every genre of music possible. Now Rockstar Games are adding a new station called iFruit Radio, a parody of Apple Music and the iPhone.
The radio show will be hosted by rapper Danny Brown with co-hosts Skepta and will go heavy on UK music: J Hus, D-Block Europe, Headie One, D Double E, and the likes of U.S. rappers DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls, Young Thug, Travis Scott, and many others.
The first update launches on December 12, 2019 and will be updated as time goes on.
Check out the tracklist here:
1. Megan Thee Stallion – "Cash Shit" f/ DaBaby
2. Freddie Gibbs & Madlib – "Crime Pays"
3. Skepta – "Greaze Mode" f/ Nafe Smallz
4. Pop Smoke – "100K On The Coupe"
5. Slowthai – "I Need"
6. Danny Brown – "Dance In The Water"
7. Egyptian Lover – "Everything She Wants"
8. Burna Boy – "Killin Dem"
9. Skepta & AJ Tracey – "Kiss & Tell"
10. D-Block Europe – "Kitchen Kingz"
11. Jme – "Knock Your Block Off" f/ Giggs
12. Travis Scott – "Highest In The Room"
13. Young Thug – "Hot" (Remix) f/ Gunna, Travis Scott
14. DaBaby – "Popstar" f/ Kevin Gates
15. Kranium – "Money In The Bank" f/ AJ Tracey
16. J Hus – "Must Be"
17. Baauer & Channel Tres – "Ready To Go" f/ Danny Brown
18. D Double E & Watch The Ride – "Original Format" f/ DJ Die, Dismantle, DJ Randall
19. Shoreline Mafia – "Wings"
20 Alkaline – "With The Thing"
21. Headie One – "Back To Basics (Floating Points Remix)" f/ Skepta
22. City Girls – "Act Up"
23. Denzel Curry & YBN Cordae – "Al1enZ"
24. Koffee – "W" f/ Gunna
25. DaBaby – "BOP"
26. Naira Marley – "Opotoyi (Marlians)"
27. ScHoolboy Q – "Numb Numb Juice"
28. Essie Gang – "Pattern Chanel" f/ SQ Diesel