Grammys will honor Dr. Dre in January

The Recording Academy just announced that it's Producers and Engineers Wing will be paying a tribute to Dr. Dre prior to the 2020 Grammys. The salute will be held at Village Studios in Los Angeles on January 22nd, part of Grammy Week Celebrations.

The tribute nods to Dre's achievements, honors his innovation and salutres to his musical talents as a producer.

“Dr. Dre is an influential force in music" said President and CEO of the Recording Academy "Dre breaks boundaries and inspires music creators across every genre. His evolution as a producer solidifies him as a leader of the pack within our industry, and we watch in amazement as he continues to shape the future of music.”

Dre is a six time Grammy award winner, three of those awards he took as a producer or engineer. He had produced N.W.A.'s groundbreaking debut Straight Outta Compton and went on to produce multiplatinum records for Tupac, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Eminem, and many others.

Dre joins prestigious honorees such as Quincy Jones, Nile Rodgers, Rick Rubin, Jimmy Lovine, Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys to name a few.