Gov. Greg Abbott to release plans Friday on opening Texas economy

AUSTIN, TX - Texas Governor Greg Abbott will be announcing Friday his plans on how he will reopen up the Texas economy and get things moving again. He will be signing an executive order as confirmed by the Governor's office on Wednesday.

Details of his plans weren't revealed just yet as far as the date of re-opening.

Abbott says that the state is continuing restore livelihoods as well as battling the coronavirus pandemic. The governor also stated that his plan will continue to protect Texans at the same time.

“We’re going to be introducing Texas to this comprehensive team that we have put together, that will very comprehensively, carefully, strategically evaluate what must be done for Texas to open back up,” Gov. Abbott explained Monday, “ensuring that what we’re doing is consistent with data with medical analysis, as well as strategies about which type of businesses will be able to open up.”

Texas Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen mentioned that Texas will have to abide by the social distancing guidelines in place from the federal government as well as sanitizing procedures. Hand washing is strongly encouraged and "the sooner this economy is going to get kicked back off."

“I’m just concerned about getting that economy going as soon as we reasonably, medically, scientifically can, but also Texans understanding that we’re going to have to walk out of this, we’re not going to be able to sprint out of it,” Bonnen added.

With the strong desire to get Texans back to work, the governor still urging people to continue to practice social distancing. Schools have been shut down until May 4th and dozens of regulations have been waived due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Abbott said on Monday, the state has paid out over $400 million in unemployment claims to 1 million Texans so far.