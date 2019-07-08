Gordon Ramsay teaches Lil Nas X how to make the perfect panini
Chef Gordon Ramsay hung out with rapper Lil Nas X and took his newest song "Panini" as an opportunity to make the popular sandwich. The song titled the same as the sandwich isn't really about a sandwich.
Univision,Jul 8, 2019 – 12:42 PM EDT
