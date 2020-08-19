null: nullpx
Georgia teacher raps 'What's Poppin'" to remind students to stay focused this year

We want more of these!
Aug 19, 2020 – 01:48 PM EDT
Wow. This teacher identified as Mrs. Evans just dropped some fire in a dope professionally made music video. The Georgia teacher wanted to remind her students to get excited about the new school year and to stay focused in the virtual environment.



Coach Evans cheerleading instructor performed her musical talent inside the hallway of Monroe Comprehensive High School

