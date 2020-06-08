George Floyd six-hour viewing open to the public in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - George Floyd's casket will be held at The Fountain of Praise Church in southwest Houston, Texas Monday. The viewing is open to the public for six-hours starting at noon on June 8th but all visitors are required to wear a mask and gloves due to COVID-19.

George's funeral will be held on Tuesday with a burial at the Houston Memorial Gardens cemetery in Pearland. George will be laid to rest right next to his mother, Larcenia Floyd.

George Floyd died in police custody when a Minneapolis police officer laid and pressed onto his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds on May 25th. The death of George sparked international protests with awareness to the treatment of Blacks by the police and also the criminal justice system.

Vice President Joe Biden has plans on making a trip to Houston to meet with George's family and to provide a video message at the funeral.

Biden expects to give George's family his condolences according to an aide.

George grew up in Houston, in the Third Ward community and was a well known high school football player for Yates High School. George also was a rapper who also performed some songs with DJ Screw.