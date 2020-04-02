Gamez Law fights for community during COVID-19

During these uncertain and difficult times, community support is more important than ever. The Gamez Law Firm, in collaboration with several local restaurants, is taking the initiative to help with these concerns. They will be providing care packages that include food and essential items to 1,000 families in need in our San Antonio community. On Saturday, April 4 th at 12pm, they will be giving care packages to families in need at Panchito’s Mexican Restaurant located at 4100 McCullough San Antonio, Texas 78212. The packages will include the following items: pinto beans, rice, 4 packets of oatmeal, 1 dozen of eggs, milk, butter, 2 avocados, bananas, 4 apples, ground beef, salsa, 1 dozen tortillas, and 2 rolls of toilet paper. In the upcoming weeks, the Gamez Law Firm will be partnering up with other local restaurants, to do the same.

“The Gamez Law Firm has been a part of this community for over 45 years and the community has always been very supportive.” Now, during these complicated times, the Gamez Law Firm will do its part in supporting its community. “We call on all capable businesses and individuals to show support in any way they can. These are trying times testing the strength of our community. At our very core, we are a strong-willed community full of hard-working people. We are all fighters! We will fight through this, and with community support, we will come back stronger than ever.”