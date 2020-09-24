G Herbo just bought his old school that was closed and did something great with it

Chicago rapper, G Herbo wanted to give back to his community in a big way. The rapper bought his old elementary school building that has been closed since 2013. When he purchased the former Overton Elementary School, Herbo had major plans for it. He wanted to turn it into a multimedia facility where rappers, producers and others can develop their knowledge in the music industry.

It was on Saturday, Herbo had spent the entire afternoon at the Year of the Youth giveback event with the residents of Bronzeville, a suburb of Chicago. Joined with his friends Chance the Rapper, Joey Purp and Vic Mensa who also were at the event helped give out backpacks filled with school supplies to over 2,000 students.

The rappers also marched alongside in efforts to "Make the Hood Great Again", getting people registered to vote and giving out free COVID-19 and HIV tests.