Future and Drake drop "Life is Good" music video

Drake and Future are back! The rap legends just dropped the Oz and D. Hill produced music video to "Life is Good" on Thursday night.

The official visuals were directed by Director X showing the two rappers taking on real-life jobs such as trash collectors, cell phone store, an auto repair shop and a fast food establishment and a few other daily jobs. Some of the video surfaced online a few weeks ago, but now we get to enjoy it all in it's HD glory!