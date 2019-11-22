French Montana hospitalized for cardiac issues

Rapper French Montana was transported via ambulance from his Los Angeles home to a nearby hospital on Thursday around 1:30 P.M. The 35-year-old was experencing an elevated heart rate, stomach pain, and intense nausea.

It was reported earlier that same day L.A. County Sheriff's deputies were called out to his Calabasas home for a false alarm. First responders reported French, who's real name is Karim Kharbouch was acting "out of it".

We know that the rapper has been given treatment that includes I.V. fluids and is expected to be released soon.

It is unknown of what caused this health scare. The rapper was overseas in the Middle East and Europe the last couple of weeks. His food may have been contaminated during his travel.