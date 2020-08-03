Frank Ocean's younger brother killed in car crash

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA - Sunday night a single vehicle fiery car wreck claimed the life of two people August 2nd.

Authorities had responded to a call around 1:30 in the morning near Skelton Canyon Circle. When first responders arrived to the scene, they found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames. The two occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.

The people that were inside that vehicle were Ryan Breaux, the younger brother of Christopher Edwin Breaux or better known as Frank Ocean along with his 20-year-old classmate and school athlete Ezekial "Zeek" Bishop.

Actor Paris Brosnan, Pierce Brosnan's son shared a heartfelt message with photos of Ryan and both themselves.



Frank hasn't mentioned anything publically on the death of his 18-year-old brother.