Flipp Dinero performing free concert June 28th
This is an 18 and over event
Univision,Jun 21, 2019 – 6:30 PM EDT
Flipp Dinero will be performing a free concert live at Plush inside Semeneya Event Center on Friday, June 28th ( 100 Crossroads Blvd. ) right between Gold's Gym and Semeneya Dance Studio.
This show is open to 18 and over Beat listeners at no charge. That's right, free admission, just show up and we'll let our listeners in until we hit capacity. Doors swing open at 8pm and we party until 1 o'clock in the morning.