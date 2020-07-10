Five suspects linked to Smoke Pop killing arrested

The suspects who say that they are gang members were linked in the killing of Smoke Pop were arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department on Thursday.

Police released three of the five suspects names who are identified as: 19-year-old Cory Walker, 21-year-old Jaquan Murphy, 18-year-old Keandre D. Rodgers and the other two who are juveniles as authorities were not able to release their names due to under the age of 18.

It was on February 19, when Bashar Barakah Jackson who was better known by his stage name of Smoke Pop was killed inside his Hollywood Hills rental home around 4 in the morning. Investigators say that the intruders entered the home with the intent to rob, that's when Smoke Pop woke to see what the commotion was and that's when the intruders shot the 20-year-old rapper. Paramedics quickly rushed Smoke to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. He was pronounced dead hours later.

The Los Angeles street gang members were also linked to the murder of Kamryn Stone, an 18-year-old who was gunned down during a fight at the Rose Bowl parking lot on September 14, 2019.

The adult suspects were apprehended Thursday by authorities and are held on a $1 million bail.

Smoke Pop was renting the Hollywood Hills home from Edwin Arroyave and his wife Teddi Mellencamp, the daughter of the famous rock star John Mellencamp. Teddi had mentioned on Instagram that they were notified about the shooting at their property but didn't know any more than what the media knew at the time.

Smoke had quickly rose to stardom when he came out with his hit song " Welcome To The Party" last summer.