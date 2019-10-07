Fat Joe x Cardi B x Anuel AA premiere on "Yes"

There's a lot of twerking in the new bilingual music video "Yes" featuring Fat Joe, Cardi B and Anuel AA with cameos from Dre of Cool & Dre and Brooklyn Johnny.

This banger is set to be on Fat Joe's newest album titled Family Ties that will also feature collaborations with Mary J. Blige and Ty Dolla $ign to be released later this year. The last album Fat Joe released in 2017, was Plata O Plomo featuring tracks with Remy Ma.