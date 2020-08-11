Fat Joe calls Drake the 'Michael Jackson of This Time'

Rapper Fat Joe had a conversation on Instagram Live Friday night with his special guest Rick Ross. Both discussed different things in the industry and one of the things that popped up was Drake.

Joe had gave his props to Drake for dominating the charts. Joe had even declared him as the Michael Jackson of this generation.

Rick also showed his appreciation to Drake.

“The love is genuine and it’s been like that for close to a decade now since he came in the game,” Rozay said.

See what all was said in the video below.

WARNING: The video contains explicit language, viewer discretion advised.