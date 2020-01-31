Fast 9 trailer just dropped with live concert in Miami

WARNING: Video contains explicit language, viewer discretion advised.





Straight from Miami, which is the happening city right now with many high profile events including the Super Bowl. Ludacris kicked off the special trailer release with concert with a performance of "All I Do Is Win" and a medley of other Luda's hits.



F9 cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Ludacris and Vin Diesel were introduced on the stage before the Fast 9 trailer drop.

Charlie Puth and Wiz Khalifa hit the stage to perform the heartfelt song "See You Again" in memory of Paul Walker playing on the video screens. Also the song was dedicated to Kobe Bryant.



Tyrese Gibson talks about all of the cars and how beautiful how Miami is and all of the other cities they filmed in.

Nathalie was put on the spot and revealed: "Ramsey gets pushed outside of her comfort zone. We may or may not see Ramsey driving a vehicle of some sort."



Reggaeton artist Ozuna performed live on stage in front of thousands at the event and millions watching online performing his song "Nibiru" from the F9 sound track along with other melodies.



Cardi B talks about her character in the F9 movie she will also give a performance.



Vin Diesel took the stage solo to introduce to the world the trailer for F9. Some surprises in this movie you never expected.





F9 hits theaters on May 22nd.