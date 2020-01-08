Fans think Nicki Minaj's wax figure looks nothing like her
Your thoughts?
Univision,Jan 8, 2020 – 5:13 PM EST
A wax figure that was supposed to resemble rapper Nicki Minaj is getting quite some heat. At the unveiling at Madame Tussauds Berlin musuem, people were shocked to see the "Super Bass" singer's face in such disrespect. By the way Nicki Minaj approved this about four years ago.
The wax figure is sporting the same exact outfit Minaj wore and posed in her 2014 Anaconda music video.
What are your thoughts?
Nicki Minaj fans don't think the wax figure looks anything like the rapper.