Fans think Future is making a comeback with new music

Fans of Future think that new music is on the way. Future just wiped his Instagram account clean from any past content posted. He also branded himself Future PLUTO Hendrix to his 16 million followers. The rapper has been laying low since the beginning of the quarantine with an occasional appearance here and there.

When an artist wipes away his or her social media, is normally means that a new project is on the way.

Back in December, Future was pictured in the studio with DJ Esco and it was posted to Instagram with a caption of: "You kno whats goin on". Even Drake liked the post.

A few weeks ago, Future had announced Monster 2 was in development. He then shared a pic on Snap of him along with Metro Boomin, Southside, and Esco in the studio together. We know that Future is cooking up something great.