null: nullpx
EN VIVO

Fans think Future is making a comeback with new music

Jan 5, 2021 – 11:27 AM EST
New!

Press here to react

React
Comparte

Fans of Future think that new music is on the way. Future just wiped his Instagram account clean from any past content posted. He also branded himself Future PLUTO Hendrix to his 16 million followers. The rapper has been laying low since the beginning of the quarantine with an occasional appearance here and there.

When an artist wipes away his or her social media, is normally means that a new project is on the way.

Back in December, Future was pictured in the studio with DJ Esco and it was posted to Instagram with a caption of: "You kno whats goin on". Even Drake liked the post.

A few weeks ago, Future had announced Monster 2 was in development. He then shared a pic on Snap of him along with Metro Boomin, Southside, and Esco in the studio together. We know that Future is cooking up something great.


React
Comparte
Advertisement
GRATIS: Los canales en línea + populares de Univision App
Uforia: La selección de videos latinos + movidos
DIGITAL CHANNEL

Uforia: La selección de videos latinos + movidos

Despierta América: Despierta al mejor entretenimiento y las últimas noticias
DIGITAL CHANNEL

Despierta América: Despierta al mejor entretenimiento y las últimas noticias

Delicioso: Satisface tus fantasías culinarias con recetas deliciosas
DIGITAL CHANNEL

Delicioso: Satisface tus fantasías culinarias con recetas deliciosas

Horóscopos: Los astros predicen que...
DIGITAL CHANNEL

Horóscopos: Los astros predicen que...

Default

Default