Fans get a first look at 'Birds of Prey' trailer
Drops on 2.7.20
Univision,Oct 1, 2019 – 6:07 PM EDT
DC Comics along with Warner Brothers studios just gave fans a first look at Birds of Prey after Harley Quinn split up with the Joker. Quinn joined superheroes Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya in efforts to save a young girl from evil crime lord, Black Mask.
The eighth film in the DC Extended Universe takes place on the streets of Gotham City.
This film will drop in theaters everywhere on February 7, 2020.