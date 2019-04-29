Famous Hollywood director in coma after stroke

John Singleton became the first ever African-American director to be nominated for an Oscar right after the debut of his hit film "Boyz in the Hood which was released in 1991.

The 51-year-old director had complained about pain in his legs during a run in Costa Rica a few days earlier. According to a report, Singleton is in a medically induced coma and is not responding to treatment. Doctors are saying that he is not showing any signs of improvement.

Some publications had already pulled the trigger and said that he is dead. Those statements are not true.







According to Singleton's family, "We ask that privacy be given to him and our family at this time and appreciate all of the prayers that have been pouring in from his fans, friends, family and colleagues."

Some of Singleton's films include: Poetic Justice, Shaft, 2 Fast 2 Furious, Four Brothers, Hustle and Flow, Beverly Hills Cop III, 8 Mile and many, many more!