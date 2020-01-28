F9 trailer is dropping Friday

This teaser trailer to F9, the latest installment of the Fast and Furious series leaves us in suspense!



The teaser shows Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) getting adjusted to being a father to his son, Brian, after his best friend. Dominic showing his son a thing or two about mechanics spending quality time together. Because you know, this is about family. Speaking of family, the scene transitions to Dominic putting his little boy to bed when his wife Letty comes in and gifts a cross necklace from the late Brian.

"I have a gift for you. Your daddy gave me this, now I'm going to give it to you. It's for protection from what's coming"Letty said before the teaser trailer ended. The extended trailer is to be released on Friday, January 31st.

That necklace has powerful meaning because it is also featured on the movie's poster as well. Supposedly there's a concert too!