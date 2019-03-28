Enjoy prehistoric times this weekend with Jurassic Adventures

The largest, most realistic dinosaur event is coming to San Antonio on March 30th & 31st! Inside the San Antonio Event Center at 8111 Meadow Leaf, embark on a prehistoric journey from the ice age periods and discover realistic dinosaurs in their habitat.

Explore different exhibits that include hands-on interaction. Little guests can enjoy a ride on the baby dinosaur or if you're feeling adventurous take a ride on the 12-foot animatronic T-Rex & Triceratops.



There's even a meet and greet with Tracey, the friendly young T-Rex that interacts with guests every three hours and can be found walking and playing with the kids.

Become a paleontologist where you can dig up ancient bones and artifacts or take your kids to the jurassic themed bounce area with inflatable bounce houses. There's plenty of things for the entire family to do at Jurassic Adventure.

Get your tickets at MyJurassicAdventure.com