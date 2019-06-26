Eminem's father dead at 67

Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr. who is the biological father to rapper Marshall Bruce Mathers III or better known as rapper Eminem has died near Fort Wayne, IN. Eminem had rapped about his father not being around. Eminem's father passed away suffering a heart attack at home according to a family source.

Eminem explained in several interviews that he attempted to reach out to his father in several letters but they always came back "return to sender."

In 2001, it was reported that Eminem's father attempted to reach out but Eminem's mother, Debbie, had kept him away. To this day it was reported that Eminem never got in contact with his father to reconcile.

Mathers Jr. was 67.