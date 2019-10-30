Eminem's daughter dressed up as Ariana Grande for Halloween

Hailie Jade posted a photo of herself dressed up as Ariana Grande for Halloween. Ariana Grande replied in the comments with a heart and a ring emoji.

The look was inspired by Ari's most photographed looks when she stepped out with her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson with a red lollipop and an oversized hoodie sporting a pony tail along with the thigh-high heel boots. Hailie changed it up by wearing an oversized plaid hoodie.