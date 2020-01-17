Eminem releases disturbing "Darkness" music video

Eminem's new video is dark. "Darkness" from Eminems new album MUSIC TO BE MURDERED BY recreates the 2017 Las Vegas shooting in a dark way to put on the spotlight on gun control.

At the end of the music video, Eminem is looking at video monitors of the media reporting on mass shootings. The video then fades into black with a caption "When will this end? When enough people care." Then the video transitions into another frame that encourages people to register to vote.