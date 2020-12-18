Eminem just dropped his new album 'Music to be Murdered by: Side B'

Eminem just released his eleventh studio album on January 17th. The 20 track contains flavor by Young M.A, Royce da 5'9", White Gold, Ed Sheeran, the late Juice Wrld, Skylar Grey, Black Thought, Q-Tip, Denaun, Anderson.Paak, Don Toliver, Kxng Crooked and Joell Ortiz.