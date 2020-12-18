null: nullpx
EN VIVO

Eminem just dropped his new album 'Music to be Murdered by: Side B'

Will you be checking it out?
Dec 18, 2020 – 10:47 AM EST
New!

Press here to react

React
Comparte

Eminem just released his eleventh studio album on January 17th. The 20 track contains flavor by Young M.A, Royce da 5'9", White Gold, Ed Sheeran, the late Juice Wrld, Skylar Grey, Black Thought, Q-Tip, Denaun, Anderson.Paak, Don Toliver, Kxng Crooked and Joell Ortiz.

The Detriot rapper also dropped GNAT music video along with the album.

Em's tenth studio album Kamikaze was released back in 2018.

React
Comparte
Advertisement
GRATIS: Los canales en línea + populares de Univision App
Uforia: La selección de videos latinos + movidos
DIGITAL CHANNEL

Uforia: La selección de videos latinos + movidos

Despierta América: Despierta al mejor entretenimiento y las últimas noticias
DIGITAL CHANNEL

Despierta América: Despierta al mejor entretenimiento y las últimas noticias

Delicioso: Satisface tus fantasías culinarias con recetas deliciosas
DIGITAL CHANNEL

Delicioso: Satisface tus fantasías culinarias con recetas deliciosas

Horóscopos: Los astros predicen que...
DIGITAL CHANNEL

Horóscopos: Los astros predicen que...

Default

Default