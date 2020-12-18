Eminem just dropped his new album 'Music to be Murdered by: Side B'
Will you be checking it out?
Eminem just released his eleventh studio album on January 17th. The 20 track contains flavor by Young M.A, Royce da 5'9", White Gold, Ed Sheeran, the late Juice Wrld, Skylar Grey, Black Thought, Q-Tip, Denaun, Anderson.Paak, Don Toliver, Kxng Crooked and Joell Ortiz.
The Detriot rapper also dropped GNAT music video along with the album.
Em's tenth studio album Kamikaze was released back in 2018.
