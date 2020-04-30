Eminem had close encounter with intruder at his home

An intruder was able to get past Eminiem's personal security personnel and into his living room. According to the authorities, the home invasion happened around 4 a.m. at Eminem's Clinton Township residence which is inside a gated community near Detroit.

The 26-year-old suspect identified as Matthew David Hughes used a paving stone to smash open the kitchen window before climbing inside. An alarm warned the 47-year-old rapper from his sleep. His security detail was asleep as well. M found the intruder inside of his living room and immediately called out for help from his security team who came out to his aid.



Police were called out to his home where Hughes was arrested and taken to jail and booked on first-degree home invasion and malicious destruction of a building. It appears that the intruder didn't want to take anything from the house but wanted a face-to-face with Eminem.