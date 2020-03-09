Eminem drops the music video to "Godzilla" and it's great

The Cole Bennett directed video shows Marshall Mathers at a grocery store that is filled with Godzillas. Then he goes off drinking liquor from cognac bottles and stealing drinks from people. Then, Em then grabs and shoots a grenade launcher at someone who pointed a handgun at him then pukes up building blocks. Then, the rapper is in a butcher shop with a chainsaw before stepping on a CD pile of his own albums. Mike Tyson himself gives a knockout punch to Eminem and then apologizes. The final scene shows Eminem in a hospital bed with Dr. Dre, Mike Tyson and Eminem double examining him.