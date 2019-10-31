Ellen dresses up as Cardi B for Halloween
Everyone meet "Cardi E"
Univision,Oct 31, 2019 – 4:46 PM EDT
It's Halloween and every year Ellen DeGeneres dresses up in a trendy outfit. This year, Ellen's sparkling costume was attributed to Cardi B's character Diamond in the film "Hustlers."
Going with the name of "Cardi E" along with a revealing dress, long yellow nails and a big "E" choker, she was working on her Okkkrrrt, the famous noise that Cardi B makes.
It was believed that that noise was the que for the real Cardi B suddenly walks onto the stage from the fog right behind "Cardi E."