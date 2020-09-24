Ella Mai confirms she has new music on the way

Ella Mai just teased her fans with a sample of new music that's ready to drop within the next month. Mai shared a photo to her Twitter in the studio holding her French Bulldog Thierry.

"thierrys reaction when he found out new music is coming before scorpio season", reads the caption of the photo. So that possibly means anytime before October 23rd according to our calculations.

Mai has been hard at work since the debut of her 2018 self titled studio album. The 25-year-old songstress had been mostly quiet this year but we recalled that she did team up with Usher earlier for their video collaboration for "Don't Waste My Time."

In July, she posted a photo of herself in the recording studio to her Instagram page with a caption of "otw".



